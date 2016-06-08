June 8 For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit:
* Eikon: Top News Tab
* THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews
* India newsletter: here
TOP STORIES
In boost to Paris climate pact, India says it aims to join this year
Bezos says Amazon to up India investment to $5 billion
Obama, Modi welcome preparatory work for India reactor project
Some investors say "don't panic" over Indian c.bank leadership
India's colonial-era monsoon forecasting to get high-tech makeover
India clears final hurdle to join missile control group, diplomats say
MARKETS
Stock market report
Debt market report
Rupee report
India Press
Hot stocks
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO FIND IT
Equity pricing, statistics and news guide
Debt market guide
Commodity coverage
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
Front Page
General
Asian Countries
Asian Companies
Directory
(Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)