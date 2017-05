June 9 For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit: * Eikon: Top News Tab * THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews * India newsletter: here TOP STORIES India plans expanded missile export drive, with China on its mind Mexico backs India's bid to join NSG non-proliferation body Modi wants deeper U.S.-India security relationship POLL-India inflation likely edged up to 5.52 pct in May Britain says India joins Europe-led plan to tackle tax evasion MARKETS Stock market report Debt market report Rupee report India Press Hot stocks ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOW TO FIND IT Equity pricing, statistics and news guide Debt market guide Commodity coverage TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Front Page General Asian Countries Asian Companies Directory (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)