March 25 Topps Tiles Plc

* Total revenues for 26 week period will be circa 104 million stg (2014: 97.7 million stg), a 6.4 pct increase year on year

* Like-For-Like revenues for 26 week period will have increased by circa 5.2 pct (2013: up 10.2 pct)