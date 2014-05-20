May 20 Topps Tiles Plc

* H1 sales rose 11.7 percent to 97.7 million stg

* Interim dividend up 30 percent to 0.65 penceper share

* H1 like for like revenues increased by 10.2%

* Gross margin increased to 60.8% (2013: 59.8%)

* Adjusted eps growth of 76% year on year

* Adjusted operating profit is adjusted for loss on disposal of plant, property and equipment of £0.2 million (2013: £0.2 million)

* Like for like sales over 7 weeks to 17 may 2014 increased by 5.6% (2013: 8 weeks to 25 may 2013 decreased by 2.6%)