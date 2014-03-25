LONDON, March 25 Topps Tiles Plc

* Total revenues for 26 week period will be circa £97.5 million (2013: £87.4 million)

* Underlying profit before tax for first half is expected to be circa £8.0m (2013: £4.7m).

* Very confident of achieving a full year profit in line with current market consensus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)