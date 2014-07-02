BRIEF-Groupe LDLC FY revenue rises to 479.9 million euros
* FY revenue EUR 479.9 million ($515.89 million) versus EUR 320.7 million year ago
LONDON, July 2 Topps Tiles Plc
* Reports on trading for 13 weeks ended 28 june 2014
* Like-for-like revenues for q3 increased by 6.3% (2013: decrease of 1.5%)
* Q3 performance is in line with management's expectations and we remain comfortable with market expectations for year as a whole
* Remain optimistic about trading conditions for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue EUR 479.9 million ($515.89 million) versus EUR 320.7 million year ago
* announces new investment of $124 million to establish a wind tunnel facility at transportation research center in Ohio Source text (http://bit.ly/2oOQl37) Further company coverage: