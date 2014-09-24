Sept 24 Topps Tiles Plc

* Revenues for 52 week period are expected to be in region of £195 million (2013: £177.8 million).

* Like-For-Like revenues are expected to show an increase of c.8% on prior year (2013: decrease of 0.5%)

* Expects adjusted pre-tax profit for 52 week period will be in region of £17m (2013: £13.0m), an increase of 30 pct on the prior year

* Confident that we can make further progress during year that lies ahead