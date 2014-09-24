BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries nine-month profit rises
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :
Sept 24 Topps Tiles Plc
* Revenues for 52 week period are expected to be in region of £195 million (2013: £177.8 million).
* Like-For-Like revenues are expected to show an increase of c.8% on prior year (2013: decrease of 0.5%)
* Expects adjusted pre-tax profit for 52 week period will be in region of £17m (2013: £13.0m), an increase of 30 pct on the prior year
* Confident that we can make further progress during year that lies ahead
* Qtrly net profit 1.7 million dinars versus 1.9 million dinars year ago