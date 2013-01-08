BRIEF-Balchem acquires Innovative Food Processors Inc
* Has acquired Innovative Food Processors Inc; financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed
LONDON Jan 8 Topps Tiles PLC : * Trading in the first quarter has been within the range of management
expectations * Like-for-like revenues in first 13 weeks increased by 1.6 percent (2011: down
4.2 percent) * Like for like growth strengthening in the final six weeks of the period
* Kona Grill- as of may 31, executed lease amendments for rent concessions for one-year period at two existing restaurants, terms of which are confidential