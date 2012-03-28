* Sees H1 rev falling 2.5 pct to 86.9 mln stg.

* Sees Q2 adjusted like-for-like revenue down 4 pct

By Karen Rebelo

March 28 Britain's Topps Tiles said muted consumer spending and a sluggish housing market in the United Kingdom hurt revenue in the first half of fiscal 2012, sending the company's shares down 4 percent.

"It doesn't seem to me housing transactions will fall below current levels," Chief Executive Matthew Williams told Reuters.

He said the company was in the fourth year of all-time lows with 800,000 housing transactions per year, compared with 2006 when transactions peaked at 1.7 million.

The tiles and flooring retailer said revenue for the 26 weeks ending March 31 was expected to have fallen 2.5 percent to 86.9 million pounds.

Like-for-like revenue in the first quarter of 2012 was expected to have decreased 4.5 percent compared with a 1.8 percent increase a year ago.

Adjusted like-for-like revenue for the second quarter was expected to fall 4 percent.

Shares of the Leicester-based company were trading at 37.75 pence on Wednesday at 0825 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.