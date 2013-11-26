BRIEF-Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker
Nov 26 Topps Tiles PLC : * FY adjusted pretax profit 13.0 million STG versus 12.8 million STG in 2012 * Gross margin increased to 60.2% (2012: 60.0%) * First 8 weeks of FY, group like-for-like revenue up by 7.4 percent (2012:
* Honda advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata airbag inflator recalls to seek repair immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nichirei's operating profit is expected to jump around 40% to about 30 billion yen ($271 million) in the current year ending Friday - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2na1xUM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)