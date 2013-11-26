BRIEF-Nichirei's FY16 operating profit expected to jump around 40 pct - Nikkei

* Nichirei's operating profit is expected to jump around 40% to about 30 billion yen ($271 million) in the current year ending Friday - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2na1xUM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)