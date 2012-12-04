LONDON Dec 4 British retail billionaire Philip
Green is in advanced talks with a U.S. private equity firm over
the sale of a 25 percent stake in high street chain Topshop and
Topman, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The deal, reported earlier by Sky News, is not yet finalized
but an announcement could come as soon as Thursday, the source
said.
The stake would be ring fenced from Green's larger Arcadia
Group, which includes high street names such as BHS, Burton and
Miss Selfridge, and could value the two chains at close to 1
billion pounds ($1.61 billion), according to Sky News.
Philip Green declined to comment.
The buyer could be one of the joint owners of U.S. retailer
J Crew, private equity titans TPG Capital or Leonard Green and
Partners, the report said.
Leonard Green and TPG could not immediately be reached for
comment.
British retailers are mostly struggling as consumers hold
back spending in the face of job insecurity, rising prices,
subdued wage growth and government austerity measures.
Arcadia posted a 25 percent year-on-year rise in underlying
profit to 166.9 million pounds ($269 million) in the year to
August 25.
Arcadia's total sales from about 2,500 UK stores and 615
franchised outlets in 39 countries were flat at 2.68 billion
pounds.
Monaco-based Green, who was knighted in 2006, bought
department store chain BHS for 200 million pounds in 2000,
Arcadia for 850 million pounds in 2002 and has twice tried and
failed to buy Marks & Spencer.
In an interview with Reuters in November he said he was not
averse to doing another major deal if the right one crossed his
table.
Green's family ranked 17th on the 2012 Sunday Times UK rich
list with an estimated fortune of 3.3 billion pounds.
TPG and Leonard Green bought J Crew in 2010 in a deal valued
at about $3 billion.