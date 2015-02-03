Feb 3 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* To reach agreement with customer to release Topsil's products for manufacture

* Following agreement, customer has agreed that Topsil may commence shipping of replacement wafers and that Topsil can now receive new orders from customer

* Expects to deliver first shipment of wafers to customer in H1 2015