By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 22 In 2012, buzzwords will bow
to the British royals with "Kate," the Duchess of Cambridge,
forecast as the most-used word in the media, according to a
group that surveys the English language.
The Texas-based Global Language Monitor on Thursday said
several factors will keep Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in
the news after her widely-watched wedding earlier this year to
Britain's Prince William.
People will see "Kate" used extensively if she becomes
pregnant, said Paul Payack, president of the group. And even if
she doesn't, the 2012 Olympics in London should heighten her
exposure because she will serve as an ambassador to the games.
Born Catherine Middleton to a family of commoners, the
duchess of Cambridge has been much discussed in the media this
past year due to her marriage to Prince William, who could
eventually become King of England.
Her chic style and elegant clothing, handpicked from top
designers, have made her a fashion icon, and she and her
husband have charmed crowds wherever they went, including on a
tour through North America earlier this year.
The Global Language Monitor said it compiles its lists of
top words and phrases using a computer algorithm that tracks
thousands of media outlets around the globe, as well as blogs
and social media websites.
Another top word expected for 2012 will be "Olympiad" given
that the summer Olympics are returning, Payack said.
The group in November announced that "Occupy" was the top
word of 2011, in reference to the boisterous anti-Wall Street
protest camps that arose in recent months in cities across the
United States and many other countries.
A year ago, the group predicted "twenty-eleven," the common
pronunciation of 2011, would be the top word or phrase of this
year, Payack said.
Following "twenty-eleven" were the phrases "Obama-mess" --
which the group predicted would gain traction if President
Barack Obama's ratings suffered -- and "great recession."
"We saw 'Occupy' as a response to the 'great recession' and
'Obama-mess' and all that, but no one could have predicted
something like Occupy," Payack said.
Overall, Payack said his group deserves a "B" grade for its
2011 word predictions.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)