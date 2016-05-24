UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 TOPY INDUSTRIES Ltd :
* Says it plans to distribute 3.7 million shares of its treasury common stock at 218 yen per share through private placement to MW ITALIA S.R.L.
* To raise 800.5 million yen in total through private placement
* Says placement period from June 9 to Nov. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ll5wWp
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.