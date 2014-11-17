TOKYO Nov 17 Japan's Toray Industries
said it will sign a 1 trillion yen ($8.6 billion) deal to
exclusively supply Boeing Co with carbon fibre to build
the wings of the new 777X passenger jet.
The Japanese company, which already fabricates the carbon
fibre used in Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, will announce the
agreement at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday, a spokesman
for the company said.
The deal period spans more than 10 years, the spokesman
said.
Toray's shares were up 3.8 percent in early trade at 839
yen. At one point, they rose as high as 855 yen, their highest
level in nearly 7 years.
($1= 116.0300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)