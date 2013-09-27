Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Toray Industries Inc said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based Zoltek Companies Inc for $584 million in order to increase its share of the worldwide carbon fibre market.
Toray, a carbon fibre maker which supplies the cutting edge materials used in Boeing Co's Dreamliner airplanes, said its acquisition of Zoltek will allow it to supply lower-cost carbon fibres for wind turbines and cars.
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.
March 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it will shut its Aurora, Illinois, plant, costing about 800 employees their jobs as the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker shifts production to other U.S. facilities.