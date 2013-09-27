TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Toray Industries Inc said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based Zoltek Companies Inc for $584 million in order to increase its share of the worldwide carbon fibre market.

Toray, a carbon fibre maker which supplies the cutting edge materials used in Boeing Co's Dreamliner airplanes, said its acquisition of Zoltek will allow it to supply lower-cost carbon fibres for wind turbines and cars.