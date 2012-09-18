Sept 18 Torchmark Corp on Monday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TORCHMARK CORPORATION AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.8 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.705 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.836 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS