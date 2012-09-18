Sept 18 Torchmark Corporation on Monday sold $125 million of junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wells Fargo and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TORCHMARK CORPORATION AMT $125 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2052 TYPE JR DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 09/15/2017