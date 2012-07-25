* Sees FY oper profit $5.08-$5.26/shr vs $5.10-$5.40/shr
prior view
* Q2 oper profit $1.30 vs est $1.30
* Total premium revenue rises 6 percent to $706.1 million
July 25 Life and health insurer Torchmark Corp
cut its full-year operating profit outlook, citing
lower-than-expected net investment income.
The company now expects its operating profit for the year to
be in the range of $5.08 to $5.26 per share, down from its
earlier forecast of $5.10 to $5.40 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting $5.25 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating profit, a key metric of profitability for insurers
as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, rose to
$1.30 per share for the second quarter from $1.09 a year
earlier.
Analysts had expected the company, valued at $4.81 billion,
to earn $1.30 per share.
Net profit fell to $129 million from $142.8 million.
However, on per share basis, the company's net earnings
increased to $1.32 per share from $1.27 per share.
Total premium revenue rose 6 percent to $706.1 million.
Premium revenue from its life insurance segment -- the
largest contributor to total revenue -- climbed 4 percent to
$451 million.
Shares of the company closed at $50.37 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange. They have risen about 3 percent in the
last three months, outperforming the S&P Insurance Industry
Index, which has fallen 5 percent in the same period.