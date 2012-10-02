* Banks offer $100 mln new working capital facility
* Take 72.7 pct stake in the company
* Extend maturities for $1.8 bln debt to December 2016
* Torm Chairman sees long recovery period for tanker market
* Shares jump 30 pct
(Adds background, analyst, chairman quotes, updates share
price)
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 Banks are taking control of
Danish shipping group Torm A/S in a rescue deal that
extends repayments on $1.8 billion of debt and provides fresh
funds, giving the firm time to wait for the tanker market to
improve.
The debt-laden tanker and dry-bulk firm has been fighting
for survival in a sector slump, now in its fourth year, caused
by a weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and low freight
rates.
Tuesday's long-awaited deal will see Torm's banks take a
72.7 percent stake in the business, while time charter partners
will get a 17.3 percent stake. Existing shareholders will retain
10 percent of the business.
"This deal is the rescuing of Torm," said Sydbank analyst
Jacob Pedersen.
"The banks will run it and I do not expect them to throw in
the towel," Pedersen said. "But it is a rescue that involves
Torm buying time to wait for the market to turn around."
Torm's shares jumped on the announcement and traded up 30
percent at 3.56 Danish crowns at 1008 GMT against a 1.03 percent
rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index
.
Its shares have lost more than 90 percent of their value
since October last year.
"It has taken extraordinarily long time to reach this
agreement and inflicted very high costs on the company," said
Chairman of the Board, N. E. Nielsen, in a statement.
"Torm will now be able to continue its business even in a
continued difficult market," he said.
WAITING FOR RECOVERY
Scant financing and the industry slump have forced the
restructuring of many shipping firms across the globe, from
Norway-listed Frontline and Italy's Deiulemar Shipping
to Indonesia's Berlian Laju Tanker and Sanko Steamship
in Japan.
As a result, banks have increasingly been seen pulling pack
from ship financing.
Torm's creditors include Danske Bank, Nordea
Bank and Danish Ship Finance.
Chairman Nielsen told Reuters it would be unrealistic to
hope for a fast turnaround of the tanker market.
"If we did not believe the market would improve, we would
not have spent 14 months negotiating this deal," Nielsen said.
"But we are not saying that a turnaround is just around the
corner. One has to be realistic, and the market will likely see
a long period of recovery," he said.
Torm has been in talks with its 14 banks for months, trying
to secure a comprehensive financing solution.
Under the deal announced on Tuesday, Torm's $1.8 billion of
debt will be extended until the end of 2016, loan repayments
will be deferred and it will have access to a $100 million
working capital facility available until Sept. 30, 2014.
Torm's pretax losses grew to $132.1 million in the second
quarter, from $23.7 million in the same period last year.
.
The company said on Tuesday it expected to be cash flow
positive even at the current low freight rate levels, but
forecasts a loss before tax of $350-380 million for the full
financial year.
The figure excluded accounting effects from the execution of
the restructuring, further vessel sales and potential impairment
charges.
