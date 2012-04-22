COPENHAGEN, April 22 Indebted Danish shipping
company Torm A/S proposed on Sunday to slash the
nominal value of its stock to pave the way for a new issue of
equity.
Form said that the proposal to reduce the nominal value of
its shares to 0.01 Danish crowns per share from 5.00 per share
was necessary because Danish corporate law prevents it from
issuing new shares below nominal value.
Cutting the nominal value of the stock would result in a
reduction of Torm's share capital from nominally 364.0 million
Danish crowns ($64.63 million) to nominally 728,000 crowns,
corresponding to 0.2 percent of the nominal share capital, by
transfer of the reduction amount to a special reserve fund, the
company said.
"The proposal is motivated by the need to create flexibility
for a potential equity issue as part of the company's plan for a
long-term, comprehensive financing solution," Torm said in the
statement.
The proposal needs support from at least two-thirds of the
votes cast as well as of the share capital represented at the
annual general meeting on Monday, April 23, it said.
Torm also said that its chairman, N. E. Nielsen, had
received proxy from Torm's main owners to vote their stock at
the shareholders' meeting so he would control 52.2 percent of
the share capital's total voting rights and the total share
capital of the company at the meeting.
($1 = 5.6320 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)