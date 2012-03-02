COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Friday its banks had agreed to extend until March 15 a suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion of debt to allow more time for talks aiming at a comprehensive financing solution.

The company said in a statement the agreement was subject to the continued progress of the negotiations towards a financing solution.

"I am satisfied to have agreed the expected extension with the bank group," Chief Financial Officer Roland M. Andersen said in the statement.

Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks on a debt deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.

An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on debt covenants was announced in December. (Reporting by Mette Fraende, editing by Dave Zimmerman)