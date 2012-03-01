COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish shipping company Torm said on Thursday it expected a temporary agreement with its banks to be renewed shortly.

On Feb. 16, Torm and the company's group of lenders agreed on a temporary deferral of instalments and a covenant standstill until March 1.

"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be renewed shortly," the company, which has $1.8 billion in debt, said in a statement. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Will Waterman)