COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Danish shipping company
Torm's banks are likely to extend a Wednesday deadline
to reach a deal on its debts, a source close to the matter said,
according to business daily Borsen.
On Jan. 17, Torm said its banks had agreed to extend a
deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt to Feb. 15
and it hoped to reach a comprehensive financing solution to
secure its future.
The extension gave some breathing space to Torm, a tanker and
dry-bulk operator whose existence hangs in the balance after a
plunge in shipping markets knocked it into the red and wiped out
most of the value of its stock.
"It looks like the deadline will be extended again," an
unnamed source close to the matter told Borsen.
"There is a large number of banks involved and the bigger
the consortiums, the harder it is to agree," another source told
Borsen.
A previous deferral and standstill of Torm's debt covenants
announced on Dec. 5 expired on Jan. 15 when Torm said it was
still pursuing a deal with its lenders, including Danske Bank
, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.
Danske Bank, Nordea and Torm declined to comment, Borsen
said.
