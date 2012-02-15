COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Danish shipping company Torm's banks are likely to extend a Wednesday deadline to reach a deal on its debts, a source close to the matter said, according to business daily Borsen.

On Jan. 17, Torm said its banks had agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt to Feb. 15 and it hoped to reach a comprehensive financing solution to secure its future.

The extension gave some breathing space to Torm, a tanker and dry-bulk operator whose existence hangs in the balance after a plunge in shipping markets knocked it into the red and wiped out most of the value of its stock.

"It looks like the deadline will be extended again," an unnamed source close to the matter told Borsen.

"There is a large number of banks involved and the bigger the consortiums, the harder it is to agree," another source told Borsen.

A previous deferral and standstill of Torm's debt covenants announced on Dec. 5 expired on Jan. 15 when Torm said it was still pursuing a deal with its lenders, including Danske Bank , Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.

Danske Bank, Nordea and Torm declined to comment, Borsen said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)