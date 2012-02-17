* Banks extend deferral of debt repayments to March 1

* Torm CFO says talks on a comprehensive solution continue

* Shares end up 3.5 pct (Adds details, background, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 17 Creditors of Danish shipping company Torm A/S threw it a lifeline on Friday by extending a deferral of repayments on its $1.8 billion in debt until March 1.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with about 165 ships, is one of several shipping companies that have been forced to the brink of or into bankruptcy by the global economic slump that has hit demand, freight rates, vessel values and stock prices.

The previous deferral of instalments and standstill of debt covenants expired on Feb. 15 when Torm said it expected to reach an agreement with its banks on a further extension soon.

Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 lenders, including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.

"I am satisfied to have agreed a new extension with the bank group," Torm's Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a statement. "The negotiations continue towards a comprehensive financing solution."

Torm officials could not be reached immediately for further comment.

Torm initially said in mid-November that it would need more time to repay its debts and that it planned to ask investors to contribute $300 million in a rights issue of stock as part of a comprehensive financing solution.

The capital injection plan was triple an original goal of raising $100 million.

Torm is reported to have approached a number of unnamed private equity and other potential new investors in an effort to raise the required capital and to have engaged Evercore to advise it.

Torm is controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, whose Cyprus-based Alpha Trust has 52.2 percent of Torm's shares and voting rights.

Panayotides' attorney has said the Greek owner could join in a rights issue, but has not said if he will.

Last month, Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen said Nordea had offered Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen a chance to take over Torm for "very cheap,". The paper did not name any sources for its report.

Tanker operators are generally struggling with daily rates for vessels near operating costs and which are clearly loss-making once financing costs are included.

Shares in Torm, which lost 90 percent of their value last year as the company's troubles escalated, closed up nearly 3.5 percent at 4.26 crowns. That puts the company's market capitalisation at about 310 million Danish crowns ($54.39 million), dwarfed by its debt.

The stock has been volatile at such low levels. ($1 = 5.6995 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)