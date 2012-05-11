COPENHAGEN May 11 Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Friday its banks had agreed to extend to May 31 a suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion of debt to allow more time for talks aiming at a comprehensive financing solution.

Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks on a debt deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.

"We have agreed a new extension of the standstill with our bank group and the final documentation of the long-term financing plan has commenced," Chief Financial Officer Roland M. Andersen said in a statement.

An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on debt covenants was announced in December, and the suspension has been extended numerous times.

On Thursday, Torm said its pretax loss grew to $79 million in January-March from $45 million a year earlier, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a $54 million loss in a Reuters poll.

Financial expenses included $22 million in restructuring costs related to efforts to get a deal with its banks.

The company's annual shareholders' meeting last month approved a proposal that will leave current owners, including Greek tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, with 7.5 percent of the stock if Torm gets a rescue deal with banks and charter partners.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, is in talks with banks including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Gary Hill)