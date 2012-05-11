COPENHAGEN May 11 Danish shipping company Torm
A/S said on Friday its banks had agreed to extend to
May 31 a suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion of debt
to allow more time for talks aiming at a comprehensive financing
solution.
Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks on a debt
deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a
plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek
to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.
"We have agreed a new extension of the standstill with our
bank group and the final documentation of the long-term
financing plan has commenced," Chief Financial Officer Roland M.
Andersen said in a statement.
An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on debt
covenants was announced in December, and the suspension has been
extended numerous times.
On Thursday, Torm said its pretax loss grew to $79 million
in January-March from $45 million a year earlier, exceeding
analysts' average estimate of a $54 million loss in a Reuters
poll.
Financial expenses included $22 million in restructuring
costs related to efforts to get a deal with its banks.
The company's annual shareholders' meeting last month
approved a proposal that will leave current owners, including
Greek tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, with 7.5 percent of the stock
if Torm gets a rescue deal with banks and charter partners.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, is in talks with banks
including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship
Finance and others.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Gary Hill)