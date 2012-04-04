* Banks agree to extend debt repayment freeze

COPENHAGEN, April 4 Denmark's Torm A/S has reached conditional agreements with its banks to extend a debt repayment freeze and with its major charter partners to amend or terminate contracts, giving the ailing shipping firm more time to secure its future.

Torm said on Wednesday the agreements, which are conditional upon final approval by all the parties involved, would see the banks and partners receive a significant, but unspecified, equity stake in the business in exchange for their concessions.

The banks have agreed to extend until April 30 a suspension of repayments on Torm's $1.87 billion debt to allow for talks aimed at finding a comprehensive financing solution.

Torm also said it had reached an agreement with its major time charter partners, from which it rents vessels, that could allow it to benefit from lower market rates compared with longer-term contracts it previously agreed at a higher price.

"The major time charter partners have agreed to realign rates to the current market level until 30 April 2012," Torm said in a statement.

Torm has for months been in talks with representatives of 15 banks including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance on a debt deal following losses caused by globally weak shipping markets.

A plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek to delay repayments and put it in breach of its banking agreements.

An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on debt covenants was announced in December, and there have been several extensions since then, most recently on March 1.

Shares in Torm traded down 1.1 percent at 2.88 Danish crowns per share at 1333 GMT, outperforming a 2.3 percent fall in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mark Potter)