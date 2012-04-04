UPDATE 1-Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
COPENHAGEN, April 4 Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Wednesday:
* Has reached a deal on deferral of installments and covenant standstill on its ship financing until 30 April 2012.
For more on the deal and the company, double click on (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North American gas and power business, the company said on Friday, marking the second business it has purchased from the trading company this year.