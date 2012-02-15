COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Wednes day that talks with its banks would continue beyond a Feb. 15 deadline but it expected to reach a deal to extend a suspension of repayments soon.

On Jan. 17, Torm said its banks had agreed to extend a deferral of instalments and a covenant standstill on its $1.8 billion of debt to Feb. 15 and it hoped to reach a comprehensive financing solution to secure its future.

"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be renewed shortly," Torm A/S said in a statement.

Torm's investor relations chief Christian Sogaard-Christensen said the talks with the banks continued and had not broken down - "not by any means" - but added that it was clear that a deal would not be reached by the midnight deadline.

"We are at the stage that I believe this will come very shortly, hopefully tomorrow, but I won't promise that," he told Reuters. "We can see that we are not going to get this done tonight, so it is better to announce that."

Torm, which got into difficulty after the global economic crisis hit shipping markets and knocked it into the red, is in talks with representatives of 15 lenders, including Danske Bank , Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others. (Reporting by John Acher)