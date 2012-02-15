COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Indebted Danish
shipping company Torm said on
Wednes day that talks with its banks would
continue beyond a Feb. 15 deadline but it expected to reach a
deal to extend a suspension of repayments soon.
On Jan. 17, Torm said its banks had agreed to extend a
deferral of instalments and a covenant standstill on its $1.8
billion of debt to Feb. 15 and it hoped to reach a comprehensive
financing solution to secure its future.
"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be
renewed shortly," Torm A/S said in a statement.
Torm's investor relations chief Christian
Sogaard-Christensen said the talks with the banks continued and
had not broken down - "not by any means" - but added that it was
clear that a deal would not be reached by the midnight deadline.
"We are at the stage that I believe this will come very
shortly, hopefully tomorrow, but I won't promise that," he told
Reuters. "We can see that we are not going to get this done
tonight, so it is better to announce that."
Torm, which got into difficulty after the global economic
crisis hit shipping markets and knocked it into the red, is in
talks with representatives of 15 lenders, including Danske Bank
, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.
