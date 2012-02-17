COPENHAGEN Feb 17 Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Friday its lenders extended a deferral of repayments on its $1.8 billion in debt until March 1.

The previous deferral of instalments and debt covenants standstill expired on Feb. 15 when Torm said it expected to reach an agreement on a further extension soon.

"I am satisfied to have agreed a new extension with the bank group," Torm's Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a statement. "The negotiations continue towards a comprehensive financing solution."

Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 lenders, including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator with about 165 ships, is one of several shipping companies that have been forced into or to the brink of default by the global economic slump that has hit demand, freight rates, vessel values and stock prices.

(Reporting by John Acher)