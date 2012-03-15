COPENHAGEN, March 15 Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Thursday it expected its banks soon to extend a temporary suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion of debt, but gave no time frame for a new deal.

Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks on a debt deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.

The latest extension of the deferral of repayments and standstill of debt covenants dating from March 1 expires on Thursday.

"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be renewed shortly," Torm A/S said in a statement, using the same formula as it has used before when the debt talks were seen running past the deadline.

The company's statement provided no further information. (Reporting by John Acher)