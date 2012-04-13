COPENHAGEN, April 13 Danish shipping company
Torm A/S said on Friday its banks had agreed to extend
to April 30 a suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion of
debt to allow more time for talks aiming at a comprehensive
financing solution.
Torm also said it had simultaneously reached agreement with
most of its time charter partners to adjust charter rates to
current market levels until the end of April, pending a
conditional framework agreement.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, is in talks with 15
banks on a debt deal after losses caused by globally weak
shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced the
company last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in
breach of its covenants.
"The temporary agreement (with the banks) is subject to the
continued progress of the negotiations towards the financing
framework agreement in principle as described (on April 4),"
Torm said in a statement.
"This is a strong signal that Torm's major creditors wish to
contribute to the completion of a financial solution," Chief
Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in the statement.
