Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Talks between Danish shipping firm Torm A/S and its banks are continuing, a Torm spokesman said on Thursday after Torm said it expected its banks to extend a standstill on repayment of its $1.87 billion in debt.
"The talks are proceeding, otherwise we wouldn't send this message out," Torm's investor relations chief Christian Sogaard-Christensen told Reuters.
The latest extension of a suspension of repayments and standstill on Torm's debt covenants expires on Thursday.
Torm said in a brief statement it expected "the temporary agreement with the banks to be renewed shortly," using the same formula that it has used before when the talks appeared likely to run beyond the deadline.
Sogaard-Christensen declined to provide further details about the talks. (Reporting by John Acher)
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 11 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has left the town of Zintan where he had been held since 2011 after being freed by an armed group, according to one of his lawyers and a statement from the brigade.