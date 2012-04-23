COPENHAGEN, April 23 Danish shipping company Torm's chairman N.E. Nielsen said on Monday that he hoped to reach a deal with banks on the company's $1.9 billion in debt within a month and a half.

The loss-making company has been trying for months to reach a long-term financing deal with 15 banks, including Danske Bank , Nordea and Danish Ship Finance, to secure its future as a going concern.

"I hope that in the course of the next month and a half it will be in place," Nielsen told reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual general meeting of shareholders. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)