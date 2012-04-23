COPENHAGEN, April 23 Danish shipping company
Torm's chairman N.E. Nielsen said on Monday that he
hoped to reach a deal with banks on the company's $1.9 billion
in debt within a month and a half.
The loss-making company has been trying for months to reach
a long-term financing deal with 15 banks, including Danske Bank
, Nordea and Danish Ship Finance, to secure
its future as a going concern.
"I hope that in the course of the next month and a half it
will be in place," Nielsen told reporters on the sidelines of
the company's annual general meeting of shareholders.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)