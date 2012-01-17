COPENHAGEN Jan 17 Danish shipping group Torm A/S said on Tuesday its banks had agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt to Feb. 15.

A previous deferral and standstill of Torm's debt covenants announced on Dec. 5 expired on Jan. 15 when Torm said it was still pursuing a deal with its lenders, including Danske Bank , Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.

"The agreement is subject to the continued progress of the negotiations towards a financing solution," Torm said in a statement.

Torm cited its lenders as saying that all the banks in the lender group were committed to reaching a swift and mutually acceptable solution.

"I am satisfied that we now have an extension of the temporary bank agreement and that the negotiations are progressing well," Torm's Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in the statement. (Reporting by John Acher)