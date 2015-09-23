(Adds detail on vessel ownership, tanker unit, industry
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Danish shipping company Torm
said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the
lacklustre dry bulk shipping market after selling two vessels to
an undisclosed buyer and handing back another leased bulker at
the beginning of October.
The sector, transporting commodities such as coal, timber
and steel, has never fully recovered since the 2008 financial
crisis. Several dry bulk shipping firms went bankrupt earlier
this year and the scrapping of ships has increased.
Torm will continue as a refined products tanker company.
Its exit from dry bulk marks another step in a recovery plan
after going through a long debt restructuring process. Funds
managed by alternative investment firm Oaktree Capital
Management control 62 percent of Torm's shares now.
The Copenhagen-based shipping company kept its full-year
profit guidance of an earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between $190 million and
$230 million.
Until a few years ago Torm was one of the largest product
tanker shipping companies in the world and had big ambitions,
launching a takeover bid for rival compatriot D/S Norden
, which also had dry bulk activities.
That takeover failed and Torm then borrowed heavily for new
ships including dry bulk vessels, before the 2008 crisis took
its toll and left it with debts and redundant ships.
The company has now 68 owned and four chartered product
tanker vessels which carry refined products such as gasoline,
diesel oil and jet fuel. At the end of June its debt was $1.34
billion, eclipsing the book value of its fleet.
By contrast, D/S Norden has managed to manoeuvre through the
crisis much better and had at end of June cash and securities of
$340 million and undrawn credit facilities of $420 million.
Chief Executive Jan Rindbo from D/S Norden told Reuters
earlier this week the company was committed to both the tanker
and dry bulk business going forward although focusing on fewer
vessel types.
Spot rates for dry bulk vessels are around $9,000 a day
compared to rates as high as $200,000 a day before the crisis
for the largest vessels. This is due to overcapacity and slow
trade growth.
