COPENHAGEN, April 23 The chairman of indebted
Danish shipping company Torm A/S told shareholders on
Monday that a financing solution could be reached within a
reasonable amount of time.
Dry-bulk and tanker operator Torm has for months been in
talks with 15 banks, including Danske Bank, Nordea
and Danish Ship Finance, to try to get a deal on its
$1.87 billion in debt.
"We are of the opinion in the board that, with good will and
hard work, an agreement will be in place within a reasonable
time," chairman of the board N.E. Nielsen told the shareholders'
meeting.
Nielsen said in a new, updated annual report: "Torm is
pursuing a long-term comprehensive financing solution that will
enable the company to operate efficiently through the global
crisis and restore profitability."
