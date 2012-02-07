* Torm confirms has engaged advisers

COPENHAGEN Feb 7 Indebted Danish shipping company Torm has hired financial advisers to help it explore financing options, it said on Tuesday.

Shipping newspaper Lloyd's List earlier reported that financial restructuring advisers had been appointed to search for a private equity cash injection to keep Torm alive.

The paper said Torm had appointed Evercore to work for it, and Torm's creditors had appointed M&A advisory and asset management firm Lazard.

Among the funds approached for capital was U.S. private investment firm Oaktree Capital Management, Lloyd's List said, citing several senior shipping finance sources.

"We have hired advisers in the current situation to look at different options, but we are not ready to say whom," Torm's spokesman Jakob Risom told Reuters.

He declined to give further details.

Shares in Torm, which lost 90 percent of their value in 2011, were up 1.3 percent at 0850 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index of 20 most valuable and most traded Danish stocks.

On Jan 17, Torm said its banks had agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt to Feb. 15 and it hoped to reach a comprehensive financing solution to secure its future.

The extension gave some breathing space to Torm, a tanker and dry-bulk operator whose existence hangs in the balance after a plunge in the shipping markets knocked it into the red and wiped out most of the value of its stock.

A previous deferral and standstill of Torm's debt covenants announced on Dec. 5 expired on Jan. 15 when Torm said it was still pursuing a deal with its lenders, including Danske Bank , Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)