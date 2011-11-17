REFILE-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.
COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Danish shipping company Torm reported deeper-than-forecast losses for the third quarter on Thursday but stood by a forecast given at the end of last month for a full-year pretax loss of between $175 million and $195 million.
Pretax losses at the dry-bulk and tanker shipping operator grew to $70.1 million in the third quarter from $26.7 million in the corresponding period last year, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a pretax loss of $53.1 million in a Reuters poll.
Torm published third-quarter figures after announcing earlier on Thursday that it was in talks with its banks to reschedule its debt and it expected to carry out a rights issue of up to $300 million as part of a long-term financing solution. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.
ANKARA/DUBAI, June 13 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday denounced the isolation of Qatar by neighbouring states as a violation of Islamic values and akin to a "death penalty" imposed in a crisis that has reverberated across the Middle East and beyond.