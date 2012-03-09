* Torm says to sell ship at $15 mln loss

* Says sale to have positive cash impact of $4 mln

* Shares fall 0.3 pct in positive wider market (Adds details, background, share price)

COPENHAGEN, March 9 Danish shipping company Torm, struggling to repay $1.87 billion debt, said it would sell a product tanker at an undisclosed sum, taking a loss of about $15 million.

Torm also said on Friday the agreement would have a positive cash impact of about $4 million, and that the loss would be recognized in the first quarter of 2012.

The parties agreed not to disclose the sale price, the company said, and the TORM Lana vessel would be delivered to the new owner in either the second half of March or the first half of April 2012.

Torm said on March 5 its banks had agreed to extend until March 15 a suspension of repayments on its debt to allow more time for talks aimed at finding a comprehensive financing solution.

Debt talks are being held with representatives of 15 banks, including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.

Shares in Torm traded down 0.3 percent at 1033 GMT, underperforming a positive Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index which traded up 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)