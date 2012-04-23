* Shareholders to get 7.5 pct stake under debt deal

* Banks and charter partners would get 92.5 pct

* Chairman hopes for deal within six weeks

* Says risk of bankruptcy still exists (Adds details, quotes, updates share price)

COPENHAGEN, April 23 Shareholders in stricken Danish shipping firm Torm, including Greek tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, will be left with just 7.5 percent of the equity if the company finalises a rescue deal with banks and charter partners, it said on Monday.

Torm Chairman N.E. Nielson told a shareholder meeting the dry-bulk and tanker operator, currently 52.2 percent-owned by Panayotides, hoped to conclude a deal on its $1.9 billion of debt within six weeks.

Banks, including Danske Bank, Nordea and Danish Ship Finance, and charter partners will hold 92.5 percent of the firm's share capital if a conditional agreement reached earlier this month is carried out, he said.

Torm could face bankruptcy if the deal collapsed, he added.

"Without a solution, Torm is in a very difficult situation, as the company's liquidity situation is strained and the total $1.9 billion debt may be called at any time at the banks' discretion," he said.

"There is thus a risk of bankruptcy or a similar in-court solution."

Torm is one of a several shipping firms fighting for survival in a sector slump, now in its fourth year, caused by a weak global economy and oversupply of vessels - a combination that has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.

When it announced the conditional financing deal on April 4, Torm said its banks and charter partners would get a "significant equity stake," without being more specific.

"I hope that in the course of the next month and a half it (the finalised agreement) will be in place," Nielsen told reporters on the sidelines of the shareholder meeting.

He added the current low level of freight rates made it imperative for the company to reach a deal as soon as possible to avoid running out of money.

Torm had said on March 27 that it had received proposals from two international investor groups for an injection of $100 million to $200 million in equity and cash, depending on a deal with the banks.

However, Nielsen said Torm had not succeeded in engaging the banks in negotiations with any of the investors "to any significant extent."

Panayotides and fellow board members Angelos Papoulias and Stefanos-Niko Zouvelos did not seek reelection at the shareholder meeting.

CAPITAL RAISING

Torm first announced in November last year that it would need more time to repay its debts as losses deepened and efforts to raise new capital sputtered.

Since then it has announced several extensions to a standstill on debt repayments and covenants, the most recent of which runs to the end of April.

Nielsen said that under the proposed financing deal its 14 banks would defer all instalments on its debts until the end of 2016 and interest would accumulate on the principle for a period of two years.

The banks would also provide a new two-year working capital facility of $100 million, and time charter agreements would permanently be realigned with the market level, he said.

Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen said he was surprised that the banks had not provided Torm with new capital.

"There has been talk of a share issue, and I had really thought that Torm would be provided with money in this connection," Pedersen said.

Late on Sunday, Torm said it would propose to slash the nominal value of its stock as a step towards a new issue of equity.

Torm said cutting the nominal value of its shares to 0.01 crown per share from 5.00 per share was necessary because the law prevented it from issuing new shares below nominal value.

Shares in Torm, which plunged 90 percent last year, were down 3.7 percent at 1318 GMT, underperforming a 1.5 percent decline in Denmark's bluechip index. (Additional reporting by Teis Jensen; Writing by John Acher; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mark Potter)