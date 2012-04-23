* Shareholders to get 7.5 pct stake under debt deal
* Banks and charter partners would get 92.5 pct
* Chairman hopes for deal within six weeks
* Says risk of bankruptcy still exists
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, April 23 Shareholders in stricken
Danish shipping firm Torm, including Greek tycoon
Gabriel Panayotides, will be left with just 7.5 percent of the
equity if the company finalises a rescue deal with banks and
charter partners, it said on Monday.
Torm Chairman N.E. Nielson told a shareholder meeting the
dry-bulk and tanker operator, currently 52.2 percent-owned by
Panayotides, hoped to conclude a deal on its $1.9 billion of
debt within six weeks.
Banks, including Danske Bank, Nordea
and Danish Ship Finance, and charter partners will hold 92.5
percent of the firm's share capital if a conditional agreement
reached earlier this month is carried out, he said.
Torm could face bankruptcy if the deal collapsed, he added.
"Without a solution, Torm is in a very difficult situation,
as the company's liquidity situation is strained and the total
$1.9 billion debt may be called at any time at the banks'
discretion," he said.
"There is thus a risk of bankruptcy or a similar in-court
solution."
Torm is one of a several shipping firms fighting for
survival in a sector slump, now in its fourth year, caused by a
weak global economy and oversupply of vessels - a combination
that has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.
When it announced the conditional financing deal on April 4,
Torm said its banks and charter partners would get a
"significant equity stake," without being more specific.
"I hope that in the course of the next month and a half it
(the finalised agreement) will be in place," Nielsen told
reporters on the sidelines of the shareholder meeting.
He added the current low level of freight rates made it
imperative for the company to reach a deal as soon as possible
to avoid running out of money.
Torm had said on March 27 that it had received proposals
from two international investor groups for an injection of $100
million to $200 million in equity and cash, depending on a deal
with the banks.
However, Nielsen said Torm had not succeeded in engaging the
banks in negotiations with any of the investors "to any
significant extent."
Panayotides and fellow board members Angelos Papoulias and
Stefanos-Niko Zouvelos did not seek reelection at the
shareholder meeting.
CAPITAL RAISING
Torm first announced in November last year that it would
need more time to repay its debts as losses deepened and efforts
to raise new capital sputtered.
Since then it has announced several extensions to a
standstill on debt repayments and covenants, the most recent of
which runs to the end of April.
Nielsen said that under the proposed financing deal its 14
banks would defer all instalments on its debts until the end of
2016 and interest would accumulate on the principle for a period
of two years.
The banks would also provide a new two-year working capital
facility of $100 million, and time charter agreements would
permanently be realigned with the market level, he said.
Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen said he was surprised
that the banks had not provided Torm with new capital.
"There has been talk of a share issue, and I had really
thought that Torm would be provided with money in this
connection," Pedersen said.
Late on Sunday, Torm said it would propose to slash the
nominal value of its stock as a step towards a new issue of
equity.
Torm said cutting the nominal value of its shares to 0.01
crown per share from 5.00 per share was necessary because the
law prevented it from issuing new shares below nominal value.
Shares in Torm, which plunged 90 percent last year, were
down 3.7 percent at 1318 GMT, underperforming a 1.5 percent
decline in Denmark's bluechip index.
(Additional reporting by Teis Jensen; Writing by John Acher;
Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mark Potter)