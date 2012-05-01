COPENHAGEN May 1 Stricken Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Tuesday it expected banks to agree another extension to a freeze on repayments of its $1.9 billion of debt as it sought more time to find a comprehensive financing solution.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, also said it expected most of its time charter partners to renew charter rates to current market levels.

Torm is in talks with 15 banks on a debt deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.

Its chairman N.E. Nielson told a shareholder meeting last week that the shareholders, including Panayotides, would be left with just 7.5 percent of the equity if the company finalises a rescue deal with banks and charter partners.

Nielson told the shareholder meeting the dry-bulk and tanker operator, currently 52.2 percent-owned by Panayotides, hoped to conclude a deal on its $1.9 billion of debt within six weeks. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mike Nesbit)