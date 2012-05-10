* Q1 pretax loss $79 mln vs avg forecast $54 mln * Q1 losses on vessel sales $16 mln * Company says talks with banks on debt deal continue * CEO says Torm has future as independent company * Shares fall 20 pct (Recasts lead, adds details, quotes, updates share price) By John Acher COPENHAGEN, May 10 Stubbornly weak freight rates, losses on vessel sales and restructuring charges dragged Torm A/S to a deeper first-quarter loss than forecast, painting a gloomy backdrop to crucial negotiations with banks on $1.9 billion of debt. The Danish shipping company again passed on providing financial guidance for 2012, as it did after the fourth quarter, while it works out a debt deal. Its shares, which lost 90 percent of their value last year and have been volatile at low levels this year, initially plunged 50 percent on Thursday to an all-time low of 1.25 crowns before paring losses to 18 percent by 1430 GMT. The stock leapt 54 percent on Wednesday. The dry-bulk and tanker operator is one of a several shipping companies fighting for survival in a sector slump, now in its fourth year, caused by a weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and freight rates at loss-making levels. "It's all about the plan with the banks now and whether it will go through or not," Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen said. "My best guess is that it is going to go through." Torm's pretax loss grew to $79 million in January-March from $45 million a year earlier, exceeding a nalysts' average estimate of a $54 million loss in a Reuters poll. The heavier deficit stemmed partly from losses on vessel sales of $16 million, up from a corresponding loss of $6 million in the same period of 2011, Torm said in statement. Financial expenses included $22 million in restructuring costs related to efforts to get a deal with its banks. The company had $29 million in cash and no available credit lines at the end of the first quarter after net operating cash flow of $57 million in the quarter, it said. "The first quarter is not helping even if underlying performance is a little better than expected," said Sydbank's Pedersen. "There's $22 million spent on attorneys and consultants," he said, pointing to the first-quarter restructuring costs. Torm has been forced to sell vessels and cancel orders at shipyards in a very weak market for ships. "Generally, vessel prices continued to slide into the first quarter of 2012," Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard said in a webcast conference call. Operating losses in the tanker business grew while the bulk division made a $3 million operating profit in the quarter, though bulk freight rates were also weak, Torm said. "The bulk market was under significant pressure in the first quarter of 2012 due to a high number of vessels being delivered," it said. Torm is in talks with banks on a deal on its debt after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced it last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants. Net interest-bearing debt increased in the first quarter to $1.84 billion from $1.79 billion as the end of 2011, Torm said. SEEKING DEBT DEAL Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen declined to say when he expected a deal with the banks to be reached or what would happen if Torm ran out of cash, but said in the conference call: "We need a solution, and sooner rather than later." Torm said it faced such uncertainty that it would not provide earnings guidance for 2012 before a long-term comprehensive financing solution is in place. Torm has been in talks for months with 15 banks, including Danske, Nordea and Danish Ship Finance. The annual shareholders' meeting last month approved a proposal that will leave current owners, including Greek tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, with 7.5 percent of the stock if Torm gets a rescue deal with banks and charter partners. (Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Cowell)