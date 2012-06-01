COPENHAGEN, June 1 Danish shipping company Torm
said on Friday it expected its banks to agree another
extension to a freeze on repayment of its $1.9 billion debt
shortly.
Last month, the company's lenders agreed to a temporary
deferral of instalments and covenant standstill until May 31.
The dry-bulk and tanker operator is one of a several
shipping companies fighting for survival in a sector slump, now
in its fourth year, caused by a weak global economy, oversupply
of vessels and freight rates at loss-making levels.
