* Creditors extend debt standstill to April 30
* Torm also reaches deal with charter partners
COPENHAGEN, April 13 Danish shipping company
Torm A/S said on Friday its banks had agreed
another extension to a freeze on repayments of its $1.87 billion
of debt to allow more time to find a comprehensive financing
solution.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek
shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, also said the "vast
majority" of its time-charter partners had agreed to adjust
charter rates to current market levels until the end of April.
The company has been squeezed by high rates on some charter
contracts agreed before the markets slumped.
Torm is in talks with 15 banks on a debt deal after losses
caused by globally weak shipping markets and a 90 percent plunge
in its share price last year forced the company to seek to delay
repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.
"The temporary agreement (with the banks) is subject to the
continued progress of the negotiations towards the financing
framework agreement in principle as described (on April 4),"
Torm said in a statement. The banks have extended the repayment
freeze until April 30.
Torm said on April 4 that it had reached a conditional deal
that would give a significant, but unspecified, equity stake to
banks and partners in exchange for concessions.
The company has for months been in talks with creditors
including Danske Bank, Nordea and Danish
Ship Finance on a deal for its debt.
"This is a strong signal that Torm's major creditors wish to
contribute to the completion of a financial solution," Chief
Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in the statement.
Torm is one of several shipping companies brought to the
brink of, or into, bankruptcy by a slump in the sector - now
into its fourth year - caused by a global economic slowdown,
weak demand for cargo and a glut of shipping capacity.
That combination has knocked freight rates to loss-making
levels for many companies.
An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on debt
covenants was announced in December, and there have been several
extensions since then.
Torm said on March 27 that it was in talks with two
international groups of investors on an injection of between
$100 million and $200 million in capital as a lifeline to help
it avoid bankruptcy.
It said then that new investors would get a significant
shareholding in Torm, if the talks led to an agreement, with the
final ownership structure yet to be negotiated.
Shares in Torm, which have been volatile at low levels this
year, closed down 7.2 percent at 2.85 Danish crowns on Friday
before the company's announcement.
The stock has lost 24 percent this year.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)