REFILE-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.
COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Danish shipping company Torm has no plans to alter its strategy for contract coverage of its fleet after losses widened in the third quarter, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard also told Reuters that the company, which posted deeper-than-forecast losses for the third quarter, was bracing for the world economic crisis to continue.
Earlier on Thursday, Torm said it was in talks with its banks to reschedule its debt repayment and it expected to carry out a rights issue of up to $300 million as part of a long-term financing solution. (Reporting by Jakob Vesterager)
ANKARA/DUBAI, June 13 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday denounced the isolation of Qatar by neighbouring states as a violation of Islamic values and akin to a "death penalty" imposed in a crisis that has reverberated across the Middle East and beyond.