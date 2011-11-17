COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 Danish shipping company Torm has no plans to alter its strategy for contract coverage of its fleet after losses widened in the third quarter, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard also told Reuters that the company, which posted deeper-than-forecast losses for the third quarter, was bracing for the world economic crisis to continue.

Earlier on Thursday, Torm said it was in talks with its banks to reschedule its debt repayment and it expected to carry out a rights issue of up to $300 million as part of a long-term financing solution. (Reporting by Jakob Vesterager)