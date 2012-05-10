COPENHAGEN May 10 The head of indebted Danish shipping group Torm A/S said on Thursday that the company would remain independent and that talks on a debt deal with its banks were proceeding as planned.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, is in talks with banks on a deal for its nearly $1.9 billion in debt after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced it last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of covenants.

"I am entirely sure that Torm has a future as an independent shipping company," Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard told Reuters after Torm reported deeper-than-forecast losses for the first quarter, hit by low freight rates and losses on vessel sales. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)