COPENHAGEN, March 27 Indebted Danish shipping
company Torm A/S is in talks with two international
groups of investors on an injection of $100 million to $200
million in capital as a lifeline to help it stay out of
bankruptcy court, the firm said.
"A very important step has been taken, and the risk of an
in-court solution in Denmark or anywhere else will be eliminated
if and when the conditions in these proposals have been
fulfilled," Chairman of the Board N. E. Nielsen said in a
statement.
Torm, which did not identify the investor groups, is in
talks with 15 banks on a deal for its $1.87 billion in debt, and
the latest moratorium on repayment standstill of its debt
covenants expired on March 15.
The investors have proposed that the banks would grant Torm
a further standstill on the debt, but "the banks are to expect
to receive full and satisfactory settlement of their outstanding
loans to the company," Torm said in the statement.
"The new group of investors will subsequently have a
significant shareholding in Torm A/S," the company said. "The
final ownership structure is to be determined as part of the
detailed negotiations."
