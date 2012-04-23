COPENHAGEN, April 23 The chairman of Danish shipping company Torm said on Monday that the company would face a liquidity squeeze if freight rates remain at current levels, and it is crucial for it to reach a financing solution soon.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, has for months been in talks with 15 banks to try to reach a deal on its $1.87 billion in debt.

"If the current freight rates continue, it will be crucial and necessary to find a solution as fast as possible, otherwise the company will run out of liquidity," Torm's chairman of the board N.E. Nielsen told the annual shareholders' meeting.

