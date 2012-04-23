COPENHAGEN, April 23 The chairman of Danish
shipping company Torm said on Monday that the company
would face a liquidity squeeze if freight rates remain at
current levels, and it is crucial for it to reach a financing
solution soon.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek
shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, has for months been in
talks with 15 banks to try to reach a deal on its $1.87 billion
in debt.
"If the current freight rates continue, it will be crucial
and necessary to find a solution as fast as possible, otherwise
the company will run out of liquidity," Torm's chairman of the
board N.E. Nielsen told the annual shareholders' meeting.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)