COPENHAGEN, April 23 Current shareholders in
Danish shipping firm Torm will get 7.5 percent of the
company's future share capital and banks and charter partners
will receive a "substantial majority" if a conditional financing
deal is carried out, Torm said on Monday.
The shareholding to go to current Torm shareholders was
specified in the board of director's report to the annual
general meeting which convened on Monday.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek
shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, has for months been in
talks with 15 banks to try to reach a deal on its $1.87 billion
in debt.
The banks and the time charter partners are to get a
substantial majority of the stock in exchange for concessions
made as part of the conditional agreement in principle as
outlined on April 4, Torm said.
Torm also said that Panayotides, who controls 52.2 percent
of the stock, and fellow board members Angelos Papoulias and
Stefanos-Niko Zouvelos would not seek reelection to the board.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)